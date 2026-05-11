Ilis (150 Green St.) opened in 2023 with a five course tasting menu from Chef Mads Refslund, a co-founder of the highly-acclaimed Copenhagen restaurant Noma, and his business partner Will Douillet, in a space that was previously part of the art gallery Faurschou.

Over the weekend, Ilis announced that May 28 will be the final day of service at 150 Green Street because the building was sold and its tenants have subsequently lost their leases.

“Recently, our home in Greenpoint was sold, and as a result, we lose our lease,” Ilis wrote in an email to subscribers. “It is deeply sad to say goodbye to a place and neighborhood that have meant so much to us… After more than a decade of work and two and a half years in Greenpoint, our connection to this space, and to everyone who filled our dining room as friends and family, will stay with us forever.”

The email went on to announce that the closure of the restaurant is “not the end of ILIS, it’s only the beginning of a new chapter.”

“We are already looking toward our next home and planning what comes next. Please stay tuned as we continue sharing the journey ahead,” Ilis said.

The interior of Greenpoint’s Ilis. Photo: Evan Sung

Chef Refslund’s pricy tasting menu at Ilis offers sophisticated Nordic-inspired cuisine with a focus on seasonal, sustainable ingredients. The kitchen is anchored by a wood-fired oven that turns out North American game, seafood, and plant dishes.

As Greenpointers previously reported, Ilis’ oven caused problems early on for nearby neighbors, and the Department of Environmental Protection issued a violation for the odor and level of noise.

The oven at Ilis. Photo: Ilis

Before its closure on May 28, Ilis will be adjusting its hours to offer dinner service Tuesday through Saturday, offering one more day for diners to enjoy a last meal there.

Ilis also shares the space with Faurschou, a contemporary art gallery that unceremoniously closed in March 2025, citing needed renovations. Over the next year, the gallery appeared to have shut down for good, with no communication since the announcement. This news likely makes that closure permanent.

However, there was no record of a sale in the city’s property records. Whether one is in the works is yet to be confirmed. Refslund told Eater New York that “he and a group of investors tried to save the building, but they were outbid by a developer who will tear it down to build condos.”

Additional reporting by Emma Davey