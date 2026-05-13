Residents of 40 Oak Street, an affordable housing building in Greenpoint, say one tenant in particular has been terrorizing them for years.

Neighbors told News12 that the system is failing them and 42-year-old Mark Creightney, who they accuse of assault and harassment.

“His aim is to hurt women and children,” said one off-camera neighbor.

Creightney has been arrested and released on multiple occasions. Most recently, the NYPD arrested him last week for kicking a 29-year-old woman in the face, and forcibly touching another woman that same day. He also punched and shoved a 65-year-old man on Noble Street.

According to court records, Creightney pleaded not guilty and remains in custody, with bail set at $6,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow, May 14.

Unfortunately, problems continue to plague 40 Oak, the affordable building in Greenpoint’s West Wharf complex. Neighbors told us in 2024 that they experienced frequent brown water, broken elevators and a lack of maintenance from the building’s management company, Halcyon (conditions were so bad that tenants eventually won a rent reduction).