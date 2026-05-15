The City Planning Commission, the agency tasked with evaluating land use proposals, approved the controversial Monitor Point project on May 13.

The project will entail two new residential towers, a new home for the Greenpoint Monitor Museum, and additional open space on the inlet. The 600-foot-tall complex would contain 1,150 apartments, 40% of which will be permanently affordable.

Gotham Organization leads the project, on land they will lease from the MTA, at 40 and 56 Quay Street. The land currently houses a Mobile Wash facility, which must be demolished and relocated before construction on Monitor Point can begin.

For the past few months, the proposal has drawn both fierce derision and support. Some say it will bring much-needed housing to a neighborhood in desperate need, while others contend that it does not go far enough to address affordability. Local group Save the Inlet has spoken extensively about their fears for the project’s environmental impact.

Most recently, the Community Board and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso voted to approve the project (however, Reynoso’s approval came with a few conditions, asking for at least 50% of units to be affordable and converting some market-rate units to affordable ones designated for moderate-income households).

Now the New York City Council has 50 days to consider and vote on the proposal. Unlike the previous advisory votes, the City Council has the decisive vote, barring a mayoral veto (which is unlikely).

“The City Planning Commission’s 10-1 vote moves the Greenpoint-Williamsburg waterfront closer to adding nearly 500 permanently affordable homes and 51,500 square feet of public space to a neighborhood that needs both,” said a spokesperson for Gotham Organization.

“We’re grateful to the commissioners for their careful review.”