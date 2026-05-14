Inday (658 Driggs Ave.), an Indian-American spot in Williamsburg, has closed. The local eatery was heralded as a larger “bar and restaurant” compared to the rest of the New York City-based fast casual chain of Inday locations.

Eater reported that the Williamsburg restaurant’s last day of service was Sunday, May 10.

Inday announced the closure on Instagram and through a note on the door, writing that after five years, the restaurant was closing its doors. The post thanked the neighborhood and “everyone who made this place what it is,” including the restaurant’s team.

“As Inday evolves, our focus is building our fast casual business and bringing it to more neighborhoods,” the post said. “It felt right to pass this space to an operator who can go all in here.”

Indian American dishes at Inday. Photo: Inday

Reddit users started speculating about how long the address will stay vacant, while others called out the eatery’s lack of sanitation and low health rating from the city.

NYC Health’s official site lists Inday’s health score as a “B,” however, on its last inspection date in November 2025, the restaurant received violations adding up to 38 points, which would lead to a “C” rating.

NYC Health requires restaurants to post letter grades that correspond to scores received from sanitary inspections. An inspection score of 0 to 13 is an A, 14 to 27 points is a B, and 28 or more points is a C.

Inday’s first inspection in August 2023 scored only 5 points, but just a few months later, new violations surfaced leading to 12 points. In June 2025, the score dropped to a B with violations including “evidence of mice.”

The latest inspection listed five violations including improper cold food storage, the presence of flies, and the lack of a hand washing accommodations like soap and water.