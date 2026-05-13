No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Free Community Class @ Bar Method Williamsburg, 1 p.m.: Get a free class from instructors in training who are soon to be Bar Method certified. Sign up here.

Grand Opening @ Giggles & Wiggles, 3 p.m.: A new local kids’ shoe and toy store is here, and they’re hosting a day of family fun to celebrate the opening, featuring an interactive music class, storytime from WORD Bookstore, coloring, open play, and a ribbon cutting. Free, RSVP here.

Garden Workshop for 2nd – 5th Graders @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Gardening is for everyone, everywhere! Kids can join a hands-on gardening session all about potatoes as part of a new series led by educator and urban gardener Leslie Mireille Fiske in the library’s rooftop garden. Free, registration required here.

After-Hours Event with MYKITA @ Sunny Eye Shop, 5 p.m.: In the market for new specs? Check out the 2026 collection from MYKITA eyewear, get 50% off lenses when you purchase a frame, enter raffles, and enjoy refreshments. Free, RSVP here.

Friends of Greenpoint Library Meeting @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Learn about the latest goings-on of the branch, share your ideas to improve it and its programming, and more. All ideas welcome! RSVP here.

Libraries as Learning Landscapes: SCAPE’s Outdoor Civic Spaces for Community @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Learn about the latest goings-on of the branch, share your ideas to improve it and its programming, and more. All ideas welcome! RSVP here.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Outdoor Bootcamp @ McCarren Park, 7:30 a.m.: Bring your own mat and learn “The McCarren Method” from NASM-certified trainer Sam Toscano. This high-intensity full-body workout focused on resistance training and conditioning will be followed by complimentary yogurt bowls topped with our homemade granola and fresh fruit from Curated Kitchen. $25 ($20 with code CURATEDKITCHEN for $5 off your class signup), sign up here.

Greenpoint Glam Pop-up @ Moxy Williamsburg, 12 p.m.: Get five bold and fantastically retro-inspired portraits from Greenpoint Glam during a 15-minute photoshoot. $100, sign up here.

Free Community Class @ Bar Method Williamsburg, 1 and 3:30 p.m.: Get a free class from instructors in training who are soon to be Bar Method certified. Sign up here.

From Braddock to Dadetown: 2 Rust Bowl Fantasies @ Spectacle Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Native son of Braddock, PA, Tony Buba made his feature debut with this documentary detailing the economic decline of his hometown. The film is part of a Rust Bowl series, along with Dadetown. Join a special screening of Lightning Over Braddock: A Rust Bowl Fantasy followed by a Q&A with Buba himself. $11.95, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

McGolrick Meditation @ McGolrick Park, 8 a.m.: Relax and enjoy the quiet of our local trees during a Japanese forest bathing session led by local artist Beatrice Wolert. 18+. Free, RSVP here.

Pelvic Health for Pregnancy & Birth Workshop @ Bar Method Williamsburg, 11:30 a.m.: No matter what trimester it is, you can always stand to learn more about your pelvic floor. Join a class from pelvic floor occupational therapist Marlene Handler about when to squeeze, when to let go, how to utilize your breath, and mobility movements for a smoother birth. Free, sign up here.

Rooftop Yoga with New Love City @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Join an open-level community yoga class led by New Love Studio. Mats will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Registration to open 48 hours prior to the event here.

Non Violent Protest Training: How to be a Streetwise & Steady Peacekeeper @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Learn from experienced climate activist and author Eileen Flanagan during a peacekeeper training designed to strengthen skills and confidence while assessing complex situations and options to maximize group safety while dealing with disruption. Free, register here.

Brooklyn Half After Party @ The McCarren, 3 p.m.: Another Brooklyn Half is upon us this weekend, but this one doesn’t run through the neighborhood. However, you can still celebrate like it does! There will be free shots for finishers, drink specials, medal photos, and more. No RSVP needed.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

Fossil Fuel History Bike Tour @ Manhattan Avenue Street End Park, 10 a.m.: When it comes to Newtown Creek, there are so many treasures untold. Including fossil fuels! Newtown Creek Alliance and Sane Energy Project are leading a 5-mile bike tour showcasing the past and present of energy infrastructure along Newtown Creek, from the world’s first kerosene refinery, to the infamous oil spill, and more from the POV of seeking out a cleaner future. Free, register here.

Soft Sweat: Workout Series Launch @ Soft Bar, 10 a.m.: Get your blood pumping with an outdoor workout from former Flywheel and Barry’s instructor and Adonis app founder Bobby Westside, followed by functional cafe beverages and coffee inside. $9.31, sign up here.

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride After Party @ Gotham Depot Moto Club, 3 p.m.: This year, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride celebrates 15 years of raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health worldwide with the help of dapper motorcycle enthusiasts. The official after party will include beer from Brouwerij Lane, non-alcoholic drinks from Curious Elixirs, clothing from Leung Designs, haircuts and shaves from Proraso, and many more vendors. Free, no RSVP needed.

MONDAY, MAY 18

IN BLOOM: Global Endurance Collective (GECo) Launch Party @ Brooklyn Brewery, 5:30 p.m.: Join the launch of Global Endurance Collective (GECo), a volunteer-based group organizing endurance events to mobilize runners, walkers, bikers, skaters, and movers to take action for social and climate justice. There will be free food and drinks from Casa Publica, Do Good Donuts, and Brooklyn Brewery, plus raffles and a documentary showing. $25, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

Morning Mindfulness @ McCarren Parkhouse, 9 a.m.: Experience connection to community and stillness in nature with a guided mindfulness meditation open to all levels of experience. Bring your own blanket or folding chair. $13.58, RSVP here.

From Braddock to Dadetown: 2 Rust Bowl Fantasies @ Spectacle Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Native son of Braddock, PA, Tony Buba made his feature debut with this documentary detailing the economic decline of his hometown. The film is part of a Rust Bowl series, along with Dadetown. Join a special screening of Lightning Over Braddock: A Rust Bowl Fantasy followed by a Q&A with Buba himself. $11.95, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

Track Class Pop-up @ McCarren Park Track, 7:30 p.m.: Runners, joggers, and walkers of all experience and ability are invited for an energizing track workout session aimed at anyone interested in improving their speed and endurance. Free, register here.