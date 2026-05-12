Padel& (73 West St.) recently shared with customers that it will officially close on May 31.

“The property has been sold, and unfortunately our lease will not be renewed, the team wrote in an email. “Despite doing everything we could, we were unable to secure an extension.”

The padel facility only opened last year, next to another padel sport facility (Goodland Pickleball). Padel& also has a Syosset, Long Island location, which will remain open.

73 West is part of the tax lot that includes 67 West, renewing fears of a possible building sale. We reported in February that a sale appeared to be imminent, based on information from real estate site, The Promote. There is still no record of anything in city property records. However, the rumor mill of fellow 67 West tenants continues to swirl.

A representative from Pearl Realty Management told Greenpointers that the building is not being sold.

Essentially, there’s a lot of smoke but no fire just yet. And if you know the history of the West Street waterfront, pun very much intended!

Some padel fans expressed dismay on social media that a more affordable option would close while a new behemoth will expand further into the area (no one can make me learn the difference between any of the various padel sports, sorry!).

Padel Haus, which touts itself as a luxury facility, signed a lease at 12 Berry Street and is gearing up to open soon (it also has other locations in Williamsburg, Dumbo, Nashville, and Atlanta).

A Reddit user recently shared a photo of , which left many commenters balking. Memberships start at $225/month, with a pro membership costing $350/month. On top of that, memberships have a one-time initiation fee of $1,000.

A Padel Haus representative confirmed that the tiers are accurate, sharing that “the vast majority of the initiation fee gets returned back to the player in the form of club credits which can then be used at the club.”

“Initiation fees are standard at premium racquet clubs, and the pricing reflects what it takes to operate a full-service padel club in a market like Greenpoint, coaching staff, court quality, and amenities included.”

Padel & did not respond to our request for comment.