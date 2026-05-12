A top officer from Greenpoint’s 94th Precinct was transferred and demoted after social media footage caught him discussing politics, the New York Times reports.

Instagram account @untilfreedom posted footage of James G. Wilson calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani “expendable” and “an embarrassment and total nonsense.” He also called Democrats a “waste of human race.” Expressing political opinions goes against the NYPD’s rules for on-duty conduct.

The incident took place in Bushwick on Saturday, May 2, “near where 200 protesters had gathered outside a hospital to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from taking an immigrant who was a patient there.”

Before his demotion, Wilson served as the 94th Precinct’s executive officer, the second-highest ranking position. The NYPD transferred him to a 911 center in the Bronx.

The NYPD have initiated a disciplinary process, and it’s not the first one Wilson has faced. In 2013, the Civilian Complaint Review Board substantiated a complaint that he and other officers illegally entered an apartment to retrieve a shield that had been stolen during a clash with a crowd.