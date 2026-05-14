After a short 10-month run, Sol et Soleil (14 Bushwick Ave.) has closed its doors. May 13 was the last day of service.

The Williamsburg restaurant was known for its unique fusion of French and Mexican flavors from owners, French pastry chef Margaux Lebourgeois and Mexican chef Spencer Rea-Preciado.

Sol et Soleil’s menu was a mashup of the two chefs’ cultures with items like tuna tartare tostadas, duck confit tacos, and a popular burger.

Sol et Soleil’s tuna tartare tostadas. Photo: Sol et Soleil

Lebourgeois and Rea-Preciado announced the sad news on Instagram, writing that they had “no choice but to close.” They called the news “devastating and unexpected,” adding that “every month was getting better, which makes this even more heartbreaking.”

“We truly wish we could change it, but unfortunately we can’t,” they said, noting that they had many things planned for this summer, including a wedding.

The post continues with thanks to Sol et Soleil’s regulars, as well as all who dined at the restaurant, and lastly, to the families and friends who supported them.

“The reality of owning a small business in NYC, especially without investors is incredibly difficult. So if there’s a small family-owned place you love, please go support them. A lot of amazing places work endlessly every day just to survive,” Lebourgeois and Rea-Preciado wrote.

Sol et Soleil’s owners, French pastry chef Margaux Lebourgeois and Mexican chef Spencer Rea-Preciado with the restaurant’s liquor license. Photo: Sol et Soleil

The announcement ended with, “Sol et Soleil will live again somewhere else one day.” The owners said they “know for a fact” that this closure won’t be the end of their journey.

Greenpointers reached out to learn more about the unexpected shuttering and possibility of reopening somewhere else, but has not heard back yet.