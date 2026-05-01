Good evening, Greenpointers.

Hoping for a functional G train? Not in the cards, I’m afraid.

Greenpoint’s only train is set to be out of commission for several weekends this summer. Our local elected officials asked the MTA to reconsider those plans. Or, at the very least, speed up those damn buses!

Local businesses fear the possible economic repercussions from the shutdown. Which is why Shop Small Retail Crawl needs your support now more than ever!

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo surprised the audience at Pete’s Candy Store with an appearance at the bar’s open mic night.

The team behind Vegan Quick Bites is back with a new concept in the same space. Unique Crepes and Deli offers a wide variety of food at affordable prices.

Close your eyes and picture a dream job. I’m sure at least one of you saw a cheesemonger. How does one get to do that for a living? We spoke to Caroline Hesse of C. Hesse Cheese to find out more!

And in more cheese-centric news, Chama Mama officially opened its Greenpoint location. Khachapuri, anyone? The original Paulie Gee’s just underwent a bit of a makeover, plus a name change. Gnocchi on 9th expanded its take out operation into Williamsburg.

Looking for something to do this week? Our activity guide has some fun options here.

We’ve got pickleball, padel ball, and now, squash.

Sadly, a 9-year-old boy was killed by a school bus in Williamsburg.

In and around North Brooklyn

A new Italian sandwich shop in Greenpoint got a write up in Brooklyn Magazine.

What does it feel like to accidentally open for Olivia Rodrigo?