Update May 1, 2026: This article has been updated to include a statement from City Council Member Lincoln Restler

A child was hit and killed by a school bus in Williamsburg this morning, around 8:18 am.

The bus driver hit the 9-year-old boy, who has not yet been identified, at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Lorimer Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pix 11 reports that “[t]he bus driver was making a left turn onto Lorimer Street when he hit the child and kept going, but then returned to the scene, according to preliminary information from the NYPD.”

Details are limited, and the investigation is still unfolding; no arrests have been made at this time.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler expressed his condolences and called for increased safety measures in the area. A statement reads in part:

“This is one of the busiest intersections in Williamsburg and I have requested that City agencies immediately make safety improvements. I have asked the Department of Transportation to expedite painting of new markings at this busy, five-way intersection, which was recently under construction and lacks crosswalks and street markings. I have also asked DOT to analyze signal timing, particularly a Barnes Dance design that would give more time for pedestrians to navigate this area, and the possibility of daylighting at this intersection. I have also asked the NYPD to station a crossing guard here to help children cross safely.”