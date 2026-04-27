Good 4 her!

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance during an open mic night at Pete’s Candy Store (709 Lorimer St.) on Sunday, April 26.

She performed a stripped-down version of her new single, “Drop Dead,” at the popular bar/music venue, typically a hub for up-and-coming artists.

Musician Industry Monk posted a video of the experience, captioning it: “was a pleasure to accidentally open up for @oliviarodrigo @petescandystore today.”

Rodrigo is in the middle of promoting her upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, out on June 12.

She also recently performed new material at an invite-only show at The Echo in Los Angeles, where indie singer Weyes Blood appeared on a new song (huge news for me personally!!!!!!!!