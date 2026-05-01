Gnocchi on 9th (251 Metropolitan Ave.), a small, New York City-based chain focused on the Italian pasta, recently opened its newest location in Williamsburg.

Friends Mike Salzano and Ariel Strizower opened the first Gnocchi on 9th eatery in 2024 in the East Village. Just two years later, they operate nine takeout locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Salzano and Strizower “believed in keeping things simple and doing one thing really well,” according to Gnocchi on 9th’s website.

“Gnocchi on 9th was built on the idea that great Italian comfort food should be delicious, fast, affordable, and something you can come back to again and again. We believe in honest portions, fair prices, and food that feels like home.”

Gnocchi pomodoro with burrata from Gnocchi on 9th. Photo: Gnocchi on 9th

Gnocchi on 9th’s tight menu is centered around the potato pasta served with a variety of sauces including bolognese, vodka, black truffle cacio e pepe, pesto, and pomodoro. Burrata can be added to any dish, and gluten-free gnocchi is available.

The menu also offers a Caesar salad, soft drinks, and tiramisu for dessert, plus seasonal specials. Currently, the special is crab gnocchi all rosa, which comes in a creamy pink sauce with sweet crab, topped with crunchy panko and a lemon wedge.

Gnocchi on 9th’s Williamsburg location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.