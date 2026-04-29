Unique Crepes and Deli (711 Manhattan Ave.) opened earlier this year with a huge variety of affordable food.

“Whether you’re grabbing a quick breakfast, enjoying a leisurely lunch, or satisfying a late-night craving, our doors are always open to welcome you like family,” the newcomer wrote on its website.

Berry crepes from Unique Crepes and Deli. Photo: Unique Crepes and Deli

On its site, Unique Crepes and Deli highlights heartwarming passion from a team that serves food “handcrafted with love in the heart of Brooklyn.”

In addition to Unique Crepes and Deli’s passion, “fresh ingredients” and “fast service,” it offers an extensive list of reasonably-priced options. The menu pricing starts with biscuits for $1.99, moving onto a variety of sandwiches that hover around $11, and ending with lamb chops for $22.99.

Unique Crepes and Deli’s menu starts with traditional deli favorites like egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant and a breakfast burrito with egg, cheese, and a choice of meats. The breakfast menu also includes omelets stuffed with cheese, vegetables, ham, bacon, and sausage, all served with fries.

The menu continues with “finger foods” like mozzarella sticks and onion rings, a few salads, and chicken wings in a variety of flavors like a spicy apricot glaze, garlic parmesan, or chili garlic.

The menu’s long list of sandwiches includes a club sandwich, a tuna melt, and others with turkey, salmon, roast beef, and more. There are also burgers including ones made with chicken and fish.

The deli also serves kebabs with chicken, beef, lamb, and salmon, plus a variety of Indian dishes like chicken tikka masala, goat curry, chicken biryani, and chana masala.

The deli’s menu also stands out with its long list of sweet crepes with everything from a simple selection with butter and maple syrup to a red velvet special filled with cream cheese, plus a savory crepe filled with fresh vegetables and an herb sauce.

A club sandwich from Unique Crepes and Deli. Photo: Unique Crepes and Deli

Unique Crepes and Deli’s drink menu is also extensive with everything from bubble tea to smoothies. In addition to hot and cold coffee and tea drinks, the deli sells mocktails, fruit smoothies, fresh juices, milkshakes and slushies.

Unique Crepes and Deli is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.