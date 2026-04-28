The NYC-based chain Chama Mama (113 Franklin St.) has finally opened, giving Greenpoint a taste of Georgian cuisine.

It’s an opening that’s been in the works for months—we first noticed a liquor license application last spring. It doesn’t appear that the restaurant has made a formal announcement, but recent street signage and Google reviews show that the spot has at least soft opened.

The team opened a Bushwick location and bakery last month, marking their continued expansion into Brooklyn (they also have a location in Brooklyn Heights, as well as Chelsea and the Upper West Side).

The menu appears to be the same as the other locations (no word on if there are any Greenpoint specific specials). Expect khachapuri (cheesy bread), salads, vegetable spreads, and plenty of stews!

Chama Mama will be open for lunch and dinner—check the website for hours.