Calling all experienced squash players, beginners, or those who are squash-curious.

Earlier this month, Open Squash announced plans to open at 55 Kent Avenue (currently the empty space between Kokomo and Kent Ale House) early next year.

Open Squash is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit squash organization centered around making the sport affordable and accessible, which they do through coaching, leagues, and clinics for players of all ages and all levels. They also offer a financial aid program to help remove monetary boundaries to play.

There are currently two existing locations in Bryant Park and the Financial District, and this third facility will include four courts, a gym area in partnership with physical therapy and coaching practice MOTIVNY, lockers, and an onsite cafe.

Courts are available to book for open play, or you can opt for clinics, group classes, and private coaching. There are also women’s-only programs.

For more information about the Williamsburg opening, sign up for updates here.