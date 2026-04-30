The original location of Paulie Gee’s at 60 Greenpoint Avenue is reopening today, April 30, as Me and Paul’s. Locals can rest assured that the same beloved pizza will still be served there, just in a more relaxed setting.

In January, Greenpointers reported that Paulie Gee’s was closing temporarily and hoping to reopen in March as a neighborhood tavern with a new look and name. It took slightly longer than expected, but the Greenpoint favorite is now ready to serve “cold beer, cocktails, delicious wines,” and Paulie Gee’s “amazing pizza.”

The rebranding comes two years into the tenure of the restaurant’s new management team after Paulie Gee’s founder Paul Giannone passed the baton to Sal Fristensky and Bill Mack, who are behind local bars Skinny Dennis, Rocka Rolla, and Lucky Dog.

The pool table at Me and Paul’s. Photo: Me and Paul’s

On Instagram, Me and Paul’s posted, “Your neighborhood pizza spot just got a new twist…The original Paulie Gee’s is BACK — but not how you remember it. Faster, a bit louder and a ton of fun.”

The post highlighted that Me and Paul’s will serve “the same legendary pizza,” made in the “same oven” with the “same recipes.”

The atmosphere will be “more laid back.” They’ve done away with table service, and instead, customers can order at the bar. A pool table, darts, and a jukebox add to the tavern vibes.

Darts at Me and Paul’s. Photo: Me and Paul’s

“The change came through a collaboration between Paulie Gee and the owner Sal,” the new general manager, Emilie Heffner, told Greenpointers.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere that is reminiscent of old school pizzerias that you could go to and get a cold beer and amazing pizza,” Heffner continued. “It’s still the same well-known and loved Paulie Gee’s pizza.”

A booth at the renovated Me and Paul’s. Photo: Me and Paul’s

Heffner explained that the renovations include a longer bar with ample bar seating in addition to several old school-style booths with tables.

As for the new name? Heffner told Greenpointers that Fristensky is “a big Willie Nelson fan,” nodding to Nelson’s 1971 song with the same name as the tavern.

Me and Paul’s is open daily from noon until 2 a.m.