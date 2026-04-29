No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

Kids Garden Workshop @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Children in grades 2nd through 5th can learn the ins and outs of growing during a hands-on workshop taught by educator and urban gardener Leslie Mireille Fiske. Free, register here.

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Share your thoughts on Harlem Rhapsody by Victoria Christopher Murray and connect with other local readers! Finishing the book isn’t required, but be prepared for spoilers! Free, no RSVP needed.

How to Write History @ Polish and Slavic Center, 6 p.m.: Get in touch with Greenpoint’s Polish history! Brooklyn Public Library presents a conversation with award-winning Polish writers and reportage authors Ewa Winnicka, Cezary Łazarewicz, and Michał Wójcik. Topics will include their latest books, gathering historic research, building a narrative, and more. The program will be offered in Polish and English. Free, register here.

Another way: Blueprints for the Future with Writing and Watercolor @ Recess Grove, 7 p.m.: Explore the future you want and share your vision via writing and watercolor while connecting with fellow optimists and creatives. $22.99, register here.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

A Garden at the End of the World: Spatial Justice in Industrial Communities @ McGolrick Park Shelter Pavillion, 1 p.m.: Learn about the transformative power of overlooked public spaces and historical and cultural land while also exploring resilience, biodiversity, and rewilding all on a walk from McGolrick to the industrial stretch of Greenpoint. Led by local Poland-born sustainability cultivator and native plant gardener Constance Maleszyńska. Free, register here.

After-School Movie @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Your kiddo can catch a free showing of beloved 2025 Disney film Zootopia 2 (and sequel to Zootopia, which played at the library last week). Free, no RSVP needed.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Shop Small Greenpoint Spring Crawl @ Over 45 local businesses: Shop Small Greenpoint kicks off another seasonal retail crawl and chance to win prizes for spending locally. Grab your passport at any participating business and see more details here.

First Saturday Sewing: Machine Basics @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Sewing beginners ages 13 and up can learn all about the basics of the machine (bring your own or use one provided by the library) and create a small sewing project. Materials will also be provided. First come, first served. Free, no RSVP needed.

Nature Walk @ McGolrick Park, 12 p.m.: The neighborhood is blooming and the birds are chirping. Get a closer look during a fun and informative walk checking in with local pollinators. The American Museum of Natural History’s Jay Holmes will be leading the adventure with little-known facts throughout as you check out specimen up close. Free, no RSVP needed.

Park Cleanup and Invasive Species Removal @ Bushwick Inlet Park, 10 a.m.: Do your part to keep Greenpoint green and ready Bushwick Inlet Park for the warmer months by joining a cleanup sweep and clearing out some invasive species with Riverkeeper. Free, register here.

Mother’s Day Paint & Plant Workshop @ Artudio, 3 p.m.: Help your little one hand-paint a potted plant to gift for the upcoming holiday. All supplies will be provided. $55 for one child + adult caregiver, sign up here.

Picnic Book Club @ McCarren Park, 5 p.m.: More book clubs! Since the neighborhood is all about challenging the declining literacy rate, join another book club discussion, this time a picnic, to talk about Found Time by Caroline Goldstein. BYOB (book/blanket/beverage). $12.51, register here.

Moonlight Baby @ Heaven & Earth, 9 p.m.: Join a dance party thrown by Desi Baby, a collective of local DJs and expats celebrating global music. Free, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

Compost Distribution @ McGolrick Park, 10 a.m.: Revitalize your garden ahead of planting season with a bag of free finished compost courtesy of the North Brooklyn Compost Project. Free, no RSVP needed.

Meet & Swap @ Red Brick Square, 12 p.m.: Red Brick Square is exactly what it sounds like: a square made of red bricks, located behind the baseball fields near Bedford Avenue in McCarren Park. If you’ve got some things you’d like to get rid of and potentially trade for something else, connect with your neighbors and join a good swap. Potential items include music gear, plants, household wares, books, art, recipes, and more. Anything not taken will be donated to local charities. Free, no RSVP needed.

Adoption Event @ McCarren Parkhouse, 12:30 p.m.: Meet your new furry friend as McCarren Dog Allies partners with Every Last One Dog Rescue for a special adoption event featuring pups looking for their forever or foster homes. See some of the available dogs here.

MONDAY, MAY 4

Let’s Talk Fertility + Sound Bath @ Reforesters Lab, 6 p.m.: If you’re looking to build your family and find community while doing so, join a hybrid meditative and informative session guided by Open Fertility provider Valerie Shafran. Following a 30-minute sound bath, there will be discussions about fertility 101, egg freezing, understanding reproductive timelines, and clinic choices, all followed by a Q&A in a judgment-free atmosphere. Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

Launch party: The Library After Dark by Ande Pliego @ The Twisted Spine, 6 p.m.: Just when you thought this week was done with books. See a conversation between The Library After Dark author Ande Pliego and New York Times best-selling author Rachel Harrison in celebration of the book’s release. A signing will follow. $17.85, get tickets here.