The original Paulie Gee’s (60 Greenpoint Ave.) will look a little different in a few months.

The pizza purveyor recently shared that they planned to turn that location into a neighborhood tavern, complete with a name change.

But if you’ve been keeping up with the restaurant lately, the change is not as radical as it first appears, as that location has been under new management since 2024. Founder Paul Giannone passed off the location to the same team behind several local favorite bars, including Luckydog, Rocka Rolla, and Skinny Dennis.

Paulie Gee’s The Greenpointer, from the cookbook, “Pizza from the Heart.” Photography by Matt Taylor-Gross.

The restaurant has closed for renovations and should open later in March. In the meantime, several details still need to be worked out, but Giannone says he’s “very excited” about the changes.

“I knew we had to make some changes there. Dining habits are changing, and we needed something that was a little more casual,” he told Greenpointers over the phone.

Giannone touted a 50-foot bar, pool table, darts, and the same Paulie Gee’s pizza, without any extra frills. No word yet on that new name, or if the bar program will undergo any significant changes.

“My dream is that it reopens on March 9, which would be the 16th anniversary of the restaurant, but if you know anything about doing renovations and opening up restaurants and bars, you never know what’s gonna happen!” he said.

Stay tuned for further updates.