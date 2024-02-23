Greenpoint institution Paulie Gee’s is temporarily closed until March 4, at which time it will reopen under new management.

The more formal of the two Paulie Gee’s locations in Greenpoint, the sit-down space at 60 Greenpoint Avenue known for mouth-watering wood-fired pies, will be “serving the same pizza” it always has according to Paulie Gee’s founder, Paul Giannone, who also noted that Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop (110 Franklin St.) will remain unchanged.

Paulie Gee behind the bar at Paulie Gee’s, 60 Greenpoint Ave.

Giannone told Greenpointers that “it’s still going to be Paulie Gee’s.”

“I will still be there the same as I always have,” Giannone said. “We’re going to be changing management and expand our operations to include late night hours and more of a bar scene in the front.”

Giannone’s new partners also run notable North Brooklyn bars including Rocka Rolla (486 Metropolitan Ave.), Skinny Dennis (152 Metropolitan Ave.), Lucky Dog (303 Bedford Ave.), as well as Do or Dive (1108 Bedford Ave.) in Bed-Stuy.

“It is going to be more bar-focused, so it makes sense for them to take it over because they are phenomenal bar operators…I am not a bar keep and that the direction we need to go.”

Paulie Gee’s teased the new management team in a Instagram Post on February 15.

Part of the new team is the new manager of Paulie Gee’s 60 Greenpoint Avenue restaurant, Dylan Schwartz, who is a former Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop crew member. Schwartz worked at the slice shop since it opened and will now run the day-to-day operations at 60 Greenpoint Avenue.

“The core of Paulie Gee’s will stay the same,” Schwartz told Greenpointers. “All the pizzas everyone knows and loves will remain. Pizza will still be the focus.”

Schwartz explained that the new team will “add some layers” on top of what Paulie Gee’s is known for, like expanded cocktail options, a more robust wine list, and new beer programming. The restaurant will also offer later hours, staying open until 2 a.m., and the addition of a music element and a revamped bar area.

Pizza will still be the star of the food menu, but the new team is adding new shared plates, salads, soups, and desserts. Schwartz hopes to give customers “some more options.” Schwartz also added that, in the future, the team has plans for some other exciting additions to the food menu.

Wood-fired pizza at Paulie Gee’s. Photo: Paulie Gee’s

“We want customers to feel like they can come into our spot and know that they are getting some great eats and can continue to hang out after they eat and enjoy themselves. Beyond the food and the drink we want folks to know they can come and hang out and feel comfortable. We are a neighborhood spot and we want the community to feel that. Families, the younger contingent, folks that have been in the area for a while…we want to provide an attractive space and experience for everyone,” Schwartz said.

“Working at a restaurant has pluses and minuses. All in all, being there, I feel like I get a respite from all the other lows of the world. I see that in the people that come in, too. I like being a part of that. I like being able to give people something to look forward to and take a break and enjoy themselves,” Schwartz concluded.

Paulie Gee’s will open at 5 p.m. everyday and keep the full menu until 11 p.m. At that time, the restaurant will transition to more of a bar environment with a smaller food menu until 2 a.m.

Paulie Gee’s will also start offering reservations for the first time ever. The reservations will be available on Resy, which also offers the ability to do an online wait list.