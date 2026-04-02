Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 12 (1–7PM). The Greenpointers Spring Market is back — and it’s bringing the neighborhood together inside one of Greenpoint’s most iconic spaces, Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Fl).

Set inside the historic pre-war building — once home to a rope manufacturer — the market leans into what Greenpointers has always been about: creating space for the community to gather in real life.

Greenpointers has been delivering local news since 2007, but the goal has always been to get people offline — to connect, support local, and experience the neighborhood together. The Spring Market is where that comes to life.

Expect roof deck views, the sounds of live music, the smell of food and florals, and the kind of spontaneous interactions that define a neighborhood — running into someone you know, meeting someone new, discovering something you didn’t expect.

Old Favorites Meet New Finds

This year’s market brings together more than 65 independent makers and merchants, alongside some familiar names making a return.

Line & Label — which closed its Greenpoint storefront in 2025 after 12 years — returns to the neighborhood with small-batch, handmade pieces, including a special Greenpointers collaboration, all available at 20% off during the market.

Saint Vitus Bar — the beloved Greenpoint music venue that closed in 2024 — returns with merch and its signature metal energy, a nod to a piece of the neighborhood many still miss.

Low-Cost, High Fun for All Ages

With free entry, free activities, and $5 drinks throughout the day there’s something for everyone.

Drinks include beer from Brouwerij Lane, along with makgeolli (Korean rice wine), seltzers, and non-alcoholic options from Jubilee Market.

And in true Greenpoint fashion, there will be a nostalgic donut collaboration from Peter Pan Donuts. (Think 1960’s Greenpoint)

Come Hungry

Chinta Thai will bring quick Thai bites and drinks from their Franklin Street kitchen, while 3 Dishes offers modern Taiwanese lunchboxes rooted in the philosophy of “three dishes, one soup” — balanced, vegetable-forward, and built around simple, clean ingredients.

Coffee lovers can stop by aRoastia for specialty espresso drinks — with beans roasted to music — while Monarch’s Pretzel Kitchen serves up sandwiches on full pretzels, from prosciutto and burrata with fig jam to a classic lox and cream cheese breakfast option.

Come hunt for these painted wooded eggs by local artist Steve Wasterval

Things to Do (Besides Shop)

The day is packed with free, interactive experiences for all ages:

Families are especially welcome, with kid-friendly programming including:

Mother’s Day card-making with The Goddard School of Greenpoint

Face painting, slime, and art activities from Greenpoint YMCA

Plus, Fizzle Pop Puppet Shop will be selling handmade finger puppets and “real” magic wands for kids.

For those looking for more personalized experiences, vendors like Planet Sis (custom fragrance bar) and BFF Vintage (custom charm necklaces) offer ways to create something uniquely your own. The New Yorker cartoonist Cartoons by Hilary will also be offering discounted live pet and family portraits, along with new prints available for purchase.

A floral installation by MC Nino Designs and live music throughout the day round out the atmosphere.

Meet Your Neighbors

The market also creates space for local organizations doing important work in the neighborhood.

🎨 Greenpoint Open Studios will host artwork raffles supporting this year’s Open Studios (May). Artist sign-ups are open.

🥫 North Brooklyn Angels will be on site with their locally made hot sauce and merch, sharing ways to support neighbors facing food insecurity and get involved as a volunteer.

🛍️ Shop Small Greenpoint will be on site highlighting local retail ahead of their next crawl this May.

🎓 PS 34, the oldest continuously operating public elementary school in Brooklyn, will be raising funds to support enrichment programs for local students

🧠 Unemployment Club, founded by two locals, creates space for connection among job seekers, freelancers, and those navigating non-traditional work — selling shirts that support local causes while bringing people together around shared experiences.

Greenpoint Williamsburg Meetup will host a casual gathering for anyone looking to expand their circle — meet neighbors and make new friends the old-school way. RSVP in advance.

Celebrate and Support Local

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, the market is a place to find a meaningful gift — or your next favorite local maker.

But more than that, it’s a reminder of what makes Greenpoint feel like Greenpoint: the small businesses, the creative community, the shared spaces, and the connections that happen in between.

As Greenpointers continues to grow, this kind of work — reporting, gathering, documenting, and supporting the neighborhood — is what keeps local media alive. Events like the Spring Market help sustain that ecosystem, both on and off the page.

From longtime locals to first-time visitors, everyone is invited.

📍 Sunday, April 12

🕐 1–7PM

📍 Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Floor)

✨ Free to enter, RSVP

This event is possible with the support of our sponsors!