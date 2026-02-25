If you or someone you love is looking for work, you know how bleak the job market is right now. Layoffs in January were some of the worst since the Great Recession, and hiring is largely at a standstill in several industries.

The process can feel pretty isolating and disheartening, but a new local group hopes to alleviate some of that stress. Unemployment Club was founded by two Greenpoint locals, Brad Mead and Jason Russum, during the duo’s extended job search period.

“Unemployment Club is here to make it a little easier for you to leave your apartment on weekdays and enjoy the local businesses that make Greenpoint great,” Mead tells Greenpointers.

“Whether you’re unemployed and looking for your next stable gig, freelancing and setting your own hours, WFH and riding that wave while it lasts or working in the service industry with daytime hours off, you’re in the right place.”

Here’s how it works: buy a t-shirt (minimum donation $30), which gets you a membership card and discounts on select businesses. All proceeds go towards North Brooklyn Mutual Aid.

Unemployment Club will be selling t-shirts today, from 10 am to 2 pm at Stowaway (159 Greenpoint Ave.) and then 7 to 10 pm at Oak & Iron (147 Franklin St.)

Shameless plug — their Oak & Iron pop-up coincides with Greenpoint History Night (hey, one of those speakers/topics looks very familiar!!!!)