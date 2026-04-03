Good evening, Greenpointers

We’re counting down the days until the return of our Greenpointers Spring Market on April 12! With more than 65 independent makers, free activities, and $5 drinks, it’s sure to be a Sunday you won’t want to miss.

What other events should you mark on your calendar? Check out our guide here.

We published an open letter to the MTA, asking for clearer, timely updates about prolonged G train shutdowns. Judging by the online response, we’d say the neighborhood largely concurs!

Speaking of neglect by bureaucratic institutions, Williamsburg residents rallied to reopen the Metropolitan Recreation Center, which has been closed since January 2025 with no clear reopening timeline.

Gigi’s, a rotisserie and wine bar from the Fulgurances team, will open on Franklin Street soon. Williamsburg Soccer Club is wrapping up construction on a permanent facility. Another pizza place has opened in Williamsburg. ​

A developer recently presented plans to add housing to the Trader Joe’s lot on Kent Avenue.

An awful story this week—a 7-month-old baby was killed by a stray bullet while being pushed in a stroller. The NYPD has one suspect in custody, with a manhunt underway for another one.

In and around North Brooklyn

ExxonMobil CEO, drop your Venmo, it’s time to pay up for Bushwick Inlet Park!

Add gourmet cheese to the list of things for which people in Brooklyn will wait in line.

Add bike lanes to the list of things that Eric Adams bungled.