You don’t have to be a metalhead to know that this blows.

Saint Vitus (1120 Manhattan Ave.) recently announced on Instagram that they would not be reopening its doors after a months-long hiatus, though the caption cryptically reads “to be continued…”

In February, the City’s Department of Buildings shut down the venue in the middle of a show, citing issues with the venue illegally operating contrary to their Certificate of Occupancy. Though the venue attempted to reopen in that location, it seems they are now cutting their losses entirely. According to Gothamist, while the DOB had approved a new certificate in April, “the club owners and contractors had not requested work permits to bring the space into compliance.”

Gothamist had also reported earlier that that dozens of DOB complaints about the certificate could be traced back to one individual who promised to complain every day until the situation was fixed.

The band Balmora shortly before the performance was shut down by the city’s Department of Buildings. Screenshot via The Jon Dohh Show/Youtube

After the initial closure, the Saint Vitus team started hosting other events around the city, under the banner of “Saint Vitus Presents;” you can check out their events page to find out more about upcoming shows.

Saint Vitus first opened in 2011 and quickly became a local nightlife hub, not only for metal, but dance parties, karaoke, air guitar competitions, and so much more. But metal remained core to the mission of the venue, hosting acts big and small. Fans and musicians from all over mourned the closure, with some even leaving flowers outside the venue.

Thanks to Saint Vitus for all the fun memories. We hope it’s not totally the end of the road for you in the Greenpoint/Williamsburg area.