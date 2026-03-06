Good evening, Greenpointers.

Gloomy skies today, but we have some delightful stories about neighbors helping neighbors to brighten your spirits!

Brooklyn Community Kitchen’s all-gender beauty pageant is coming back, and they’re still looking for contestants! A new volunteer club gives kids ages 10 to 14 a way to give back.​

Two acclaimed Texas pitmasters have teamed up to open Kirbee’s, a new BBQ spot in the former Peeps location. Threes Brewing just reopened with a new food vendor (rest assured, there are still burgers!) Greenpoint local Maxine Sharf just released a cookbook.

Stuart Cinema & Cafe is leaving Greenpoint for a bigger location in Long Island City. The Drift announced a closure after 10 years.

Community leaders are pushing for a new Business Improvement District (BID) for Williamsburg. Two men used a ladder to steal tiles from the street art above Nonna’s Pizzeria.

The race to replace Rep. Nydia Velázquez in the NY-7 congressional district continues to heat up—another candidate just launched a campaign.

Temperatures are rising a bit this weekend—make the most of it with our event guide (but be forewarned, the forecast also includes rain).

In and around North Brooklyn

An op-ed from a supporter of the proposed Monitor Point project.

A judge dismissed the charges against Williamsburg’s serial dine-and-dasher, but she remains in psychiatric care.

Fans celebrated the new Harry Styles album at a Williamsburg pop-up.