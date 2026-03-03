Beauty pageants might conjure up visions of teased-up hair, sparkly dresses, and teeth coated with Vaseline, but a Brooklyn version is a far more inclusive affair.

Brooklyn Community Kitchen (BCK) recently announced the return of its All-Gender Beauty Pageant, which raises funds so BCK can keep providing neighbors with nutritious and filling meals.

This year’s pageant takes place on March 21, at Warsaw (261 Driggs Ave.) Tickets are available here.

“The show will be hosted by influencer and pop-culture critic, Tefi Pessoa and our judges include writer director Amy Heckerling (Clueless, Fast Times at Ridgemont High),” event organizers Simone Tetteh and Thomas Tomczak shared with Greenpointers.

Photo courtesy of Brooklyn Community Kitchen.

Greenpointers attended last year’s pageant, where 70-year-old Denise “Mistah” Coles took home the top honors.

“The ten contestants hailed from across Brooklyn and Queens, both longtime residents and new, and they took part in introductory, talent, formalwear, and Q&A rounds, each starting off with their own tagline reminiscent of a Real Housewives intro,” we reported.

“Talents included dance numbers, voguing, original songs and covers (from Tate McRae to The Little Mermaid to Queen Latifah and beyond), a Nacho Libre-inspired striptease, and more.”