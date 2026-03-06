Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.) is reopening today, March 6, following a renovation of the Greenpoint bar, complete with a new food partner, Grand Army South.

Threes Brewing’s remodel includes updated booth seating throughout the dining room, a new bar, and elevated finishes throughout the space.

“We’ve been part of Greenpoint since 2017, and this re-launch marks a real commitment to the neighborhood,” Zach Smith, VP of Hospitality at Threes Brewing, told Greenpointers.

“What people know and love about Threes remains at the core, but we’ve elevated everything around it, from the space itself to an expanded food and cocktail program with Grand Army. Our goal is simple: to create a true neighborhood bar and a gathering place for the Greenpoint community.”

New seating at Threes Brewing in Greenpoint. Photo: Threes Brewing

Grand Army South already has a presence at Threes’ Gowanus flagship, but newly-appointed Head Chef Samuel Drake Jones, is bringing his “bar-friendly menu” to Greenpoint for the first time.

Threes Brewing told Greenpointers that the teams have had such a collaborative relationship in Gowanus, it “only seemed natural to team up again.”

Grand Army South’s burger at Threes. Photo: Threes Brewing

Grand Army South’s menu for Threes offers snacks like popcorn, corn ribs, and fried shrimp, followed by a Caesar salad, shaved veggies, and a dish called Papa Dulce which has roasted sweet potato, farro, salsa rosa, avocado, and queso fresco.

The menu continues with sandwiches including a chicken club, a hot dog, and burgers with beef, falafel, and shrimp. A section of “house specialities” includes fried chicken, chili crab fries, and steak frites, followed by a dirt cup (which is chocolate mousse, cookie crumble, and a gummy worm) for dessert.

There’s also a kids menu, available daily until 8 p.m., that offers a burger, hot dog, chicken, and grilled cheese. All options come with fries, dessert, and a “surprise.”

Grand Army South’s fried shrimp. Photo: Threes Brewing

Grand Army South is also adding “their take of some classic cocktails” to Threes menu. Rest assured, in addition to these new drinks, Threes will have the same roster of flagship beers like Vliet, Logical Conclusion, Gowanus Gold and All or Nothing alongside their evolving slate of seasonal and limited time brews developed by Head Brewer Josh Penney.

Starting at 5 p.m. tonight, Threes is hosting “a launch night to remember” with a live DJ, exclusive specials, complimentary pints for the first 100 guests, and a “first taste of what’s to come from Grand Army.”