No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Teen Grab & Go: Writing Contest Kits @ Greenpoint Library, 10 a.m.: Teens in grades 6-12 can enter the Ned Vizzini Teen Writing Prize for a chance to win cash awards, have their pieces published in the Teen Writing Journal distributed by the library, and be honored at a reception in June. Entries are accepted in poetry and prose categories, and the library is giving out free kits with a notebook, pen, and zine filled with prompts to spark inspiration. More information on the contest here.

Gardening Seminar: Urban Gardening for Beginners @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Gardening isn’t limited to those with backyards. Learn from gardening expert and educator Leslie Fiske about the basics of starting a garden regardless of space and sunlight. Ages 14+. Free, first come, first served.

Dep Wines Gallery Show Opening @ Dépanneur Wines, 6 p.m.: Dep Wines (sister of sandwich spot, café, and specialty shop Dépanneur) is kicking off a new series with shots from photographer Jeremy Sailing paired with wine, light bites, and a live DJ. Free, no RSVP needed.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Teen Grab & Go: Women’s History Month & International Women’s Day Buttons @ Greenpoint Library, 10 a.m.: Grab free buttons to celebrate!

AARP Tax Help @ Greenpoint Library, 11 a.m.: AARP tax aides will be available for walk-in tax prep. If you live and work in New York state, bring your tax-relevant paperwork to get set up to submit. 20 appointments only, first come, first served. Free, no RSVP needed.

Threes Brewing Grand Reopening @ Threes Brewing, 5 p.m.: Celebrate the relaunch of Threes’ Greenpoint location with a live DJ, photo ops, and exclusive night-only specials. Plus, the first 100 guests will get a free pint! Free, RSVP here.

Le Freak @ Ciao Ciao Disco, 6 p.m.: You can still have fun and get a full night’s sleep! Matinee Social Club is hosting an early disco and dance party with pizza. $19.94, get tickets here.

Lesbean Coffee Club @ Brewbrew, 6 p.m.: Want to connect with fellow WLW? Find your community during a special meet-up hosted by Girl Crush. Free, no RSVP needed.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

First Saturday Sewing: Machine Basics @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Learn basics of the elusive sewing machine while creating a small sewing project. All materials (and machines) will provided, but feel free to bring specific fabric you want to work with or even your own machine. Ages 13+. Free, first come, first served.

Mezcal Tasting & Tamal-Making Workshop @ Panzón, 3 p.m.: Enjoy a hands-on cooking lesson with a bit of mezcal history during a spirit tasting and tamal-making session. $130, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Let Her Light @ VSNY Films, 11:30 a.m.: In honor of International Women’s Day, Girls Just Wanna Load Trucks is hosting a celebration of womanhood with a hands-on workshop for essential grip and electric skills. Free, RSVP here.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Deep Relaxation Sound Bath @ 330 Wythe Ave, 7:30 p.m.: A weekly meditation, sound bath, and breathwork session. $25.31, register here.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Charm Bar Night @ Awita, 6:30 p.m.: A relaxed, 90-minute jewelry-making session for your choice of bracelet or necklace with up to five charms. Light bites and wine will be provided. $64.24, get tickets here.

Fright Write @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: An evening of creative horror writing and idea sharing with fellow writers. Feeling stuck? Prompts will be shared for inspiration. $12.51, sign up here.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Computer Basics @ Greenpoint Library, 3:15 p.m.: If you’re a tech beginner, learn the basics of PC computing and get guidance on hardware, applications, and other techniques. Free, in-person registration required.