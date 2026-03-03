It’s never too early to learn how to give back to the community, and a new club gives kids an opportunity to do so.

The Service Collective, a Brooklyn-based volunteer group, has just launched a new Community Club in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, open to kids ages 10-14.

“Each week we partner with a local Brooklyn nonprofit and work on a project to support their mission and the neighbors they serve,” said Lauren Bakoian, Program Manager.

“Some weeks we may cook for a soup kitchen, others embroider baby gifts for families in need or clean up a local park. Middle schoolers learn new skills, make new friends as well as gain confidence, independence, and empathy. This work helps kids make a real impact and enables kids of all ages to feel empowered in their community.

Screenshot

Volunteers recently partnered with Chop Cook Cake to bake Valentine’s Day treats and make cards for the North Brooklyn Angels, Los Sures Senior Center, El Puente and the Swinging Sixties Senior Center.

They will assist Friends of McGolrick Park with a park cleanup on Sunday, March 29, and Saturday, April 18 (which is also Earth Day).

Learn more, and sign up for shifts here!