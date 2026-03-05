Greenpoint’s getting line-worthy Texas barbecue.

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q co-founder Jonny White and Chuck Charnichart, a Goldee’s alum who now owns Barbs B Q, have teamed up to open Kirbee’s.

Both Goldee’s and Barbs are incredibly popular in their Texan hometowns, often producing lines down the block. Goldee’s was rated the No. 1 barbecue restaurant in Texas by Texas Monthly, and Charnichart is the winner of the 2025 Michelin Guide Texas Young Chef Award.

Getting award-winning barbecue is welcome news after Williamsburg mainstay Fette Sau (354 Metropolitan Ave.) closed in December.

Charnichart at Barbs B Q. Photo: Barbs B Q

Kirbee’s will be located at 55 McGuinness Boulevard, replacing Peeps Kitchen, a casual Korean-style fried chicken takeout spot that now operates out of Scrappleand (1150 Manhattan Ave.).

Kirbee’s, named after White’s dog and the video game character, will showcase Charnichart’s and White’s distinct takes on smoked meats, according to Eater, with a menu split between Barbs and Goldee’s dishes.

Offerings will include items like Goldee’s smoked turkey, brisket, coleslaw, and potato salad, plus Barbs’ pork ribs with lime zest, brisket with Mexican spices, pork stew, and green spaghetti made from poblanos, cilantro, and jalapeño.

Eater also noted that White teased a mash-up of the two restaurants’ desserts with Barbs’ chocolate pudding and Goldee’s banana pudding.

BBQ selections from Goldee’s. Photo: Goldee’s

White, who sold his shares of Goldee’s, but still runs Ribbees, a ribs and chicken restaurant in Fort Worth, told Greenpointers that he moved to New York seven months ago and plans to end up in Greenpoint.

He said he chose Kirbee’s location because he “loved the building,” calling the former home of Peeps “very unique and fun.”

“I loved how close it was to McGolrick Park,” White continued. “I envision people maybe taking the food over there and having a little picnic.”

White explained that Barbs and Goldee’s are only open Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Kirbee’s will follow this same model when it opens this summer.

“We might add on dinner hours for a small menu eventually, but that’ll be down the line,” White added.