Local bar The Drift (579 Meeker Ave.) shared that they would close at the end of the month.

“Thanks for all the fun and patronage and please come celebrate with us over the next few weeks as our last day will be Saturday March 29th,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

The ski-themed spot is part of the Commodore family of bars, including the eponymous bar in both Williamsburg and the Lower East Side.

The bar was also known for its menu of comfort food classics, most recently helmed by JJ’s Southern Vegan.