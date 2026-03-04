Greenpoint local and self-made chef Maxine Sharf wrote a cookbook called Maxi’s Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again that came out yesterday, March 3.

The launch of her debut cookbook comes after Sharf’s social media platform, Maxi’s Kitchen, amassed 4 million followers over the past few years. Sharf launched her page after unexpectedly being laid off from her career in tech sales, using the moment as a catalyst to pursue her passion for cooking full time. Now, she shares approachable recipes, kitchen tips, and viral cooking moments with her mother.

Greenpointers spoke with Sharf about learning how to cook, recipes from her book, and her favorite food in Greenpoint.

Greenpointers: How did you turn a passion for cooking into a career?

I was laid off from my corporate job at the end of 2022, but I had actually started my cooking blog back in late 2018 as a fun side project I worked on during nights and weekends. It was always a passion project, something I loved but never fully committed to because I was too afraid to leave my job.

When I got laid off, I felt this internal pull of, maybe this is my chance to finally go for it. The day after I was laid off, I woke up, filmed three recipe videos, and decided to run as fast as I could toward that dream. Once I was able to focus all my time and energy on Maxi’s Kitchen, the momentum picked up pretty quickly, and I realized I could actually build a career doing something I love.

Greenpointers: What made you decide to take things a step further and write a cookbook?

Ever since I started my blog, I always dreamed of writing a cookbook. It felt like an exciting new creative outlet and a chance to create a full body of work that lives together. Sharing recipes online can feel fleeting, like you post something and it disappears into the internet. I loved the idea of creating something tangible and lasting, something people can come back to over and over. I also felt like a printed cookbook is such a functional format for home cooks, making it easier to follow and actually cook from.

Sharf and her mom making one of their recipes. Photo: Maxi’s Kitchen

Greenpointers: Who taught you how to cook? Do you have any technical training?

I grew up cooking with my parents, mostly my mom. There was one year in middle school when I had a falling out with my friends and spent a lot of time at home. My mom told me that if I was going to be home, she was going to teach me all of our family recipes. That year really shaped my relationship with cooking. Because of that, I still associate cooking with feeling at home and cared for.

I don’t have any formal culinary training, and I think that’s actually influenced how I cook and teach. My recipes are very approachable and intuitive, because they come from a home cook’s perspective.

Greenpointers: What influences your recipes?

My recipes are influenced by a mix of culture, family, and travel. I’m a quarter Korean and a quarter Chinese, so many of my family recipes are Asian dishes passed down from my grandparents to my mom to me. My dad is Eastern European, and there are a few recipes in the book from his side as well.

Beyond that, I genuinely love to eat. Dining out, trying new cuisines, and traveling all inspire how I cook. You’ll see Mexican, Thai, Vietnamese, Italian, and more reflected in my cookbook. Our Italian recipes are especially meaningful because my mom has spent a lot of time in Italy and learned directly from friends there.

Sharf’s shrimp tacos. Photo: Maxi’s Kitchen

Greenpointers: Is there an easy recipe you could recommend to budding chefs?

I organized my cookbook by day of the week, with quicker, easier recipes at the beginning of the week when everyone’s busy. I’d recommend starting with the Monday or Tuesday chapters. Monday recipes use very few ingredients, come together quickly, and are nourishing and healthy. There’s a honey mustard salmon with pistachios and dill that’s incredibly simple but tastes restaurant-worthy. The Tuesday chapter focuses on one-pot meals, like a cheesy enchilada skillet that comes together in a single pan, which is perfect for beginner cooks.

Greenpointers: What is your favorite thing to make at home for your family?

I’m constantly developing new recipes, so I don’t get to repeat dishes as often as I’d like, but one of my favorites is the healthy shrimp tacos from my cookbook. They come together with spiced shrimp, a Greek yogurt slaw, avocado, and pickled onions, served on cassava flour tortillas. We bring everything to the table and assemble the tacos together, and it always feels fun and communal.

Maxine Sharf. Photo: Amy Neunsinger

Greenpointers: What are your favorite things about living in Greenpoint?

Greenpoint feels like such a true neighborhood. We love the parks and the waterfront, especially since we have a dog. There’s a strong creative energy here, along with great coffee shops and bakeries. My husband and I love walking the dog, grabbing a coffee and a croissant, and enjoying how walkable and community-oriented everything feels.

Greenpointers: Do you have any favorite restaurants in the neighborhood?

Yes, absolutely. One of our go-to spots is Chinta Thai (157 Franklin St.), which is right near our apartment. They have some of the best Thai food I’ve had anywhere. We love the pad kee mao, the green curry chicken, and the crispy pork belly appetizer.

My husband and I also love a small Indian spot called Bombay Grill House (1015 Manhattan Ave.). It’s a tiny place, but the food is fantastic. We usually order the veggie samosas, chicken tikka masala, saag paneer, tadka dal, chicken vindaloo if we’re in the mood for something spicy, and garlic naan.

For bakeries, there are actually two croissants in Greenpoint that I genuinely think are better than any I had in Paris. Bakeri’s (105 Freeman St.) croissants first thing in the morning are incredible, and so are the croissants from Nick + Sons (892 Lorimer St.) when they’re fresh and warm.

We also love Acre (64 Meserole Ave.) for a healthy, nourishing lunch, especially their Japanese bento boxes.

Greenpointers: Where do you shop locally for ingredients?

I love Jubilee Market (145 West St.), which is right by my apartment. I feel really lucky to have it so close. They have great produce, fair prices, and an amazing selection of Asian ingredients, which is especially meaningful to me.

I also like going to the McCarren Park farmers market when I can, especially for fresh produce and seasonal inspiration.