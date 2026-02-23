Sonny’s Corner (142 Franklin St.), a new neighborhood bar, opened in the former home of Greenpoint’s beloved Pencil Factory this past weekend.

When Pencil Factory closed last summer after 25 years, the neighborhood feared that the bar would be replaced by a sterile chain store. So, everyone was overjoyed to hear that the address would remain a bar owned and managed by local business owners, Tony Ismail of Cafe Alula (252 Franklin St.) and David Doyle of Cafe Balearica (44 Berry St.).

Opening weekend at Sonny’s Corner in Greenpoint. Photo: Sonny’s Corner

Sonny’s Corner is named after Doyle’s 4-month-old baby. “It felt really special to be able to dedicate this bar to him, especially because they both were born around the same time,” Maggie Houlihan, Doyle’s wife, told Greenpointers.

The new watering hole aims to be a “comfortable space” with a “welcoming vibe.” When Doyle and Ismail took over, they tried to restore the space “into what they imagined it might look like back in the day.” They call the final product “a bit more polished, but still a neighborhood local.”

“While we do love and appreciate those who came before us, we’re excited to make a name for ourselves and leave our own footprint on Greenpoint,” the new owners said.

The bar at Sonny’s Corner in Greenpoint. Photo: Sonny’s Corner

Sonny’s Corner’s offers a few signature drinks, classic cocktails, well drinks, wine, beer and even two frozen options, plus a food menu that will be available starting next week. Happy hour is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

The menu of signature cocktails includes Sonny’s margarita with tequila and agave, an espresso martini, and a Midori Fizz. The two frozen drinks are a cucumber margarita and a Pina colada.

Houlihan told Greenpointers that her personal off-menu favorite is a classic dirty vodka martini. “We pour it straight from the freezer so it’s ice cold every single time,” she said.

Beer on tap includes traditional options like Guinness and Budweiser, plus cans and bottles and two non-alcoholic brews.

Opening weekend at Sonny’s Corner in Greenpoint. Photo: Sonny’s Corner

The branding for Sonny’s Corner was done by Jesse at Order Design. Houlihan said that it was really important to the team to work with someone local “who understood the impact that this space has had on the neighborhood and could do it justice.”

Houlihan explained that the diamond shape in the bar’s logo is a nod to a similar design on the Pencil Factory building. The logo’s typeface font comes from designer Benjamin Tuttle who pulled from old ads from The Subway Sun, an out-of-print newspaper.

“History and homage were driving factors in the design and concept behind the bar; it was great to collaborate with people who shared that passion,” Houlihan said.

“We couldn’t be happier to be a part of the neighborhood,” Houlihan added. “What an honor is it to be able to take over a space that has so much history and is so important to so many people.”