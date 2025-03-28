Well, Greenpointers, the party is over.

The beloved Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.) will close after nearly 25 years in business. An anonymous tip quickly turned into an official email straight from the source:

“It is with much gratefulness & a tinge of sadness that we announce the closing of the Pencil Factory Bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Our landlord has informed us that he will not be renewing our lease after twenty-five years. We plan on a number of events to celebrate the bar, our staff, our customers, our community and Greenpoint over the coming months. Our final day of business will be July 27th, 2025. In the meantime, enjoy the bar & thank you for 25 wonderful years. Louise Favier Sean O’Rourke Brian P. Taylor”

According to the website Who Owns What, the building is owned by Guy Smilovich.

Since 2001, the Pencil Factory’s prime location at the intersection of Greenpoint Avenue and Franklin Street made it a quintessential hangout and people watching spot. It has hosted countless dance parties, jazz nights, food pop-ups, or just tables of friends looking to catch up.

The story of the bar echoes the story of many Greenpoint residents who somehow made it out here and fell in love with the area.

“In 1998, after years of Manhattan living, Brian Taylor took the L Train to the Bedford Stop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and walked into the first real estate office he spotted. Agent Tomasz Smolinski took one look and decided that Williamsburg might be a tad too hip for Brian’s new home and found him a brownstone apartment at 93 Milton Street in neighboring Greenpoint. Brian ended up loving Greenpoint and began begging every Manhattan bar owner he knew to open up a joint in Greenpoint. He finally gave up, recruited construction genius Sean O’Rourke and customer service magician Louise Favier, and the three friends opened the Pencil Factory Bar in December, 2001.”