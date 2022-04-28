Café Balearica (44 Berry St.), named after the music movement of the Balearic Islands, is a new lounge and dance club in northern Williamsburg that gives off serious pre-pandemic vibes. When Greenpointers visited on a warm Saturday night, the place was packed, every table was taken, and there was even a bouncer checking IDs, and not just in conjunction with a vaccination card.

The upstairs lounge at Café Balearica.

Café Balearica’s upstairs area, overlooking the corner of North 11th and Berry Streets, is a bright, airy lounge with several tables lining the walls and open windows. The artwork that covers the wall behind the bar is bright and fun. Greenery floats through the space adding to the welcoming atmosphere.

The artwork behind the bar at Café Balearica.

Café Balearica’s tagline is “disco times for disco people” and the newcomer delivers, especially in the downstairs section, which is a discoteca straight out of Spain with a dance floor underneath a disco ball and a DJ that entertains every Friday and Saturday night.

The downstairs disco at Café Balearica.

In the coming months, Café Balearica will start serving a small menu of shareable plates with a Spanish flair. For now, try one of the cocktails like the Pikes Colada with rum, pineapple, pomegranate molasses, coconut sorbet and champagne or the bar’s namesake Balearica cocktail with gin, Cocchi Americano, Italicus, Cappelletti, and tonic.

Café Balearica is open Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. – late and Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – late.

