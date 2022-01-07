There’s nothing like the convenience of a takeout window when you want to grab lunch on the go. During this new COVID-19 surge, the safety factor of staying outside is an added bonus!

Luckily, Greenpoint is home to several fabulous restaurants and lunch spots with takeout windows. Here is a round up of the top five takeout windows to try in the neighborhood.

.

Blue Light Speak Cheesy

The two takeout windows at Blue Light Speak Cheesy.

Blue Light Speak Cheesy, located at Getaway Coffee Shop (158 Green St.), sells some of the most mouth-watering breakfast and lunch options in Greenpoint, and because of COVID, is back to offering these items exclusively through two takeout windows. Order and pay at one and pick up at the other.

Tacos are, of course, served on Tuesdays. Thursdays are reserved for the extremely popular breakfast burritos. On Saturdays, there are bagel sandwiches, and Sundays feature a rotating breakfast sandwich. New coffee options are available during each service. Try the Maple Palo Santo Latte or the Honey Pistachio Latte.

v

Run, don’t walk, to Blue Light Speak Cheesy Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. – 1p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 2p.m.

Sereneco

Sereneco’s takeout window.

Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is a recent addition to Greenpoint’s dining scene with brunch, dinner, and a takeout window. The takeout options include breakfast and lunch favorites plus pastries and coffee.

Try the tasty Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and house-made hot sauce or the Grain Bowl with baby kale, garnet yam, black rice, walnut, apple, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Sereneco’s takeout window is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and weekends 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Alula

Alula’s takeout window.

Alula (252 Franklin St.) is a Lebanese cafe serving up excellent sandwiches, salads, bowls, and mezze plates with loads of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options through a takeout window.

Try the Tuna Melt filled with a unique assortment of dried cranberries, dijon mustard, green apples, mayo, and cheddar. The Falafel Pita with hummus, picked red onion, tomato, parsley and pickles is a favorite for vegans. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, the Orange Blossom Chia Bowl is vegan, gluten-free, and delicious.

Head to Alula Monday to Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Edy’s Grocer

The Eckford St. takeout window at Edy’s Grocer.

Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.) has a somewhat secret takeout window on Eckford St. that serves up coffee, tea, and Edy’s full seasonal rotating menu.

The Pita-Dilla with Syrian string cheese and spicy tomato jam is a local favorite. In this cold weather, the Lemony Chicken & Orzo Soup with carrots, celery, and onions really hits the spot. Customers also love Edy’s mezze dips and snacks like the marinated feta and the pomegranate grape leaves.

Enjoy Edy’s Grocer Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Eden’s

A sampling of healthy salads from Eden’s. Photo: Eden’s.

Eden’s (120 Franklin St.) is a newish lunch spot focused on healthy salads with more of a takeout door rather than a takeout window. But, the vibe is the same: no need to go inside for greens! Customers can order online and when the salad is ready, it will be handed to the patron at the door.

Eden’s ingredients include as many local options as possible, like La Belle Farm and Satur Farms, and the bread is sourced from neighborhood favorite Bakeri. Try Eden’s Goat Bowl filled with kale, rice, almonds, apples, roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, roasted chicken and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. The Elite Bowl with corn, onion, tomatoes, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips, avocado, roasted chicken, and lime cilantro jalapeño dressing is also popular.

Stop by Eden’s Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.