Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It appears that winter has made an early return!

​Bundle up, and take a moment to look back on this past week in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

A fire on Manhattan Avenue last Sunday devastated the community, damaging homes and local businesses.

The NYC Ferry has recently announced a revamped map, which they hope will improve service. How could those changes affect you? Find out here.

Bar Nico, a new Australian pub, serves up daily dinner options. Franklin Street’s Fulgurances Laundromat will soon close, but they have a new restaurant in the works next door.

The skating rink at Domino Park returns for another winter season. Locals have been enjoying some recently unearthed vintage signage. A new 13-story residential building is in the works on the West Street waterfront. Could this be the start of a new collection of high rises?

Held Space is hosting a bake sale fundraiser this weekend. For other activity ideas (for this weekend and beyond), consult our guide here​.

In and around North Brooklyn​

A group of Greenpoint residents is fighting for legislation that would require landlords to disclose if their properties are located on Superfund sites.

An early look at Franklin Point, a new commercial space on the Greenpoint/Williamsburg border.

A local couple was honored for their work caring for a World War I monument.

Police arrested a man accused of rape in Williamsburg.