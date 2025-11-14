Good afternoon, Greenpointers.
It appears that winter has made an early return!
Bundle up, and take a moment to look back on this past week in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.
A fire on Manhattan Avenue last Sunday devastated the community, damaging homes and local businesses.
The NYC Ferry has recently announced a revamped map, which they hope will improve service. How could those changes affect you? Find out here.
Bar Nico, a new Australian pub, serves up daily dinner options. Franklin Street’s Fulgurances Laundromat will soon close, but they have a new restaurant in the works next door.
The skating rink at Domino Park returns for another winter season. Locals have been enjoying some recently unearthed vintage signage. A new 13-story residential building is in the works on the West Street waterfront. Could this be the start of a new collection of high rises?
Held Space is hosting a bake sale fundraiser this weekend. For other activity ideas (for this weekend and beyond), consult our guide here.
In and around North Brooklyn
A group of Greenpoint residents is fighting for legislation that would require landlords to disclose if their properties are located on Superfund sites.
An early look at Franklin Point, a new commercial space on the Greenpoint/Williamsburg border.
A local couple was honored for their work caring for a World War I monument.
Police arrested a man accused of rape in Williamsburg.