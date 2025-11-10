A fire tore through a few Manhattan Avenue buildings yesterday afternoon, on the corner of Huron Street.

The FDNY shut the block down in order to contain the three-alarm fire at M&W Laundromat at 995 Manhattan Avenue. The fire was first reported around 12:33 pm; FDNY contained it by 2:42 pm.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is unknown, though 133 fire and EMS personnel responded. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The exterior of Rounders (999 Manhattan Ave.) Image courtesy of Rounders team.

Rounders, a sports bar next to the laundromat that only opened in April, announced that it would have to close for the foreseeable future to deal with the damage.

“The kindness from everyone never gets old, and I cannot begin to explain how much this community and everyone in it means to us,” they wrote in an Instagram story. “All of your messages and checking in truly warms my heart. As soon as we have more updates, we’ll be sure to share them.”

It’s the second fire in a few days on that block. A fire broke out at an apartment building at 155 Huron Street last week, leaving one person injured. Whether or not the fires have any connection remains to be seen.