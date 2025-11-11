The NYC Ferry and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) recently finalized a revamped map of ferry routes, as part of an overall plan to streamline service.

The NYC Ferry and NYCDEC announced preliminary changes this past July and opened the process to public feedback. The agencies say changes earned a positive reception, with more than 15,000 responses. They claim that 90% of riders will stay on their usual route.

A map of the new changes. Image via NYCDEC.

The East River route, which serves Greenpoint and Williamsburg, keeps all the same stops but notably splits the route into two separate sections, East River A and East River B. This means that while both sections originate at East 34th Street, route A will stop at Hunters Point South and then North Williamsburg; route B will stop at Greenpoint and then South Williamsburg.

The East River line will make all stops on weekdays from 10 am to 4 pm, and then after 7 pm. It will also make all stops on weekends from November through March.

According to a press release, the changes are meant to “shorten commute times, provide riders with more places to go, and improve the overall efficiency of the system.” It marks the first time routes have been updated since 2017.

The changes will take effect on December 8. One other notable change? The ferry will connect Brooklyn to Staten Island.