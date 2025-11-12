The exterior of Brooklyn Psychotherapy (705 Manhattan Ave.) has a new look, one that we hope stays.

Work crew unearthed vintage signage harkening back to a time when the space served as a drugstore. The stained glass appears similar to the signage outside of the former STORM Books and Candy on Norman Avenue.

The long-running local blog Forgotten New York unearthed additional details.

“A 1940 tax photo reveals the same signs in place when this was John H. Wienholz’s Drug Store. You can see the traditional vials and bottles of medications in the window, as well as the nickel weighing machine that used to be so ubiquitous at drugstores. Chances are you could get a good milk shake here while you picked up your aspirin.”

Image via NYC Department of Records & Information Services

We found newspaper advertisements for Wienholz’s Drug Store dating back until at least 1920. It’s unclear when the drug store went out of business; a tax records photo from the 1980s shows an auto parts store in its place.

It certainly looks much more attractive than the onslaught of millennial grey architecture plaguing the neighborhood!