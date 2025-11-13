As the fate of SNAP hinges on an ongoing legal battle, local groups are taking matters into their own hands.

Held Space, a local creative collective dedicated to physical and mental health, will host its annual fundraising bake sale this Saturday, November 16.

Stop by 960 Manhattan Avenue from 1 to 4 pm to buy some sweet treats from talented local bakers. Sarah Tachon of La Maison Tachon and El-Isha of Le Chalet du Terroir will be serving up sablé bretons and pumpkin cream cheese muffins, respectively.

It’s one of several fundraisers held to benefit Brooklyn Community Kitchen this year. Already, a variety show and a beauty pageant have helped to support the kitchen’s mission of serving healthy and delicious hot meals to neighbors in need.

We recently rounded up other local options for resources if you’re in need of food, or you have resources to offer.