No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13

PS 31 Food Drive @ The Wonder Mart & Zoe’s Beauty: During business hours, drop off non-perishables like nut butters, canned soups, pasta and sauce, rice, canned fruits and veggies, and more at either location.

Kids Create @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: An afternoon of arts and crafts suitable for kids 6 through 12. Free, no registration needed.

Autumn Tales @ Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 3:30 p.m.: Learn about fall (even if it feels more like winter) with some fun stories from Improv in the Park followed by seasonal leaf art. Free, RSVP here.

Bonsai Workshop @ TALEA, 7 p.m.: Grab your friends, grab a drink, and make a tiny tree. Bonsai Bar brings the hedge art into the city with a workshop of fundamental skills and techniques for potting, pruning, and designing your very own tree. $92.55, register here.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Greek Beer Class @ Nerina, 5:30 p.m.: Enjoy a curated flight of unique Greek craft brews. $25, reserve your spot here.

Poetry Open Mic @ Macha Studio, 7:30 p.m.: Share your own words or sit back and enjoy some meaningful poetry in a cozy space. Featuring poet Ollie Pierce in celebration of her new book Benediction. Free, RSVP here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Walk & Talk @ McCarren Park, 9:30 a.m.: Start your weekend off with deep chats and 10,000+ steps among friends (or soon-to-be friends). The stroll will start in front of Blank Street and span five miles filled with more than just small talk. Free, RSVP here.

Cleanup & Plant Care @ Manhattan Ave Street End Park, 10 a.m.: Join Newtown Creek Alliance for a bit of outdoor stewardship as they tend to the existing local vegetation, clean up trash, remove aggressive species, and plant more native wildflowers. Gloves, safety vests, and project guidance will be provided. Free, sign up and sign waivers here.

Flow into Gratitude @ LiliStar, 10:30 a.m.: Since November is all about being thankful, get into the right mindset with a two-hour yoga and sound bath experience including a gratefulness goodie bag filled with treats. $42.39, get tickets here.

Javiera Varas Kids Pop-up @ The Wild, 1 p.m.: Keep your little one cozy in style as you check out pieces from Javiera Varas Studio’s new collections while mingling with other parents and enjoying refreshments. More information here.

Holiday Market @ McCarren Parkhouse, 3 p.m.: Find gifts (including locally made crafts, baked goods, and more) for all your special someones, hear live music, enjoy a couple beverages, and get into the holiday spirit.

Citizen Sleuth @ Film Noir Cinema, 6 p.m.: As true crime continues to be en vogue, so will conversations about fact, fiction, ethics, and entertainment. Dive into that world during a screening of Citizen Sleuth, a 2023 film following a true crime podcaster’s own amateur investigation into a murder. $12.51, get tickets here.

Sailor & Siren Supper Club @ Falu House, 6:30 p.m.: Don’t miss a Greenpoint trifecta of woman-owned small businesses during a special supper club hosted by Sailor and Siren with drinks by Falu House and design by Practically Picnics. Tickets include a Sailor and Siren three-course meal — including caviar, lobster, bread service, and more — and three drinks. $163.31, get tickets here.

Disco Night Vol. 22 @ Polish and Slavic Center, 7 p.m.: $20, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Potluck Cookbook Club x Arnold Myint @ Kru, 12 p.m.: Bring your own favorite and enjoy recipes from Arnold Myint’s new cookbook Family Thai. Tickets also include one drink. $12.51, get tickets here.

The Smuttery November Book Club @ Tuffet, 2 p.m.: If you’ve been dying to chat about by R.F. Kuang’s Katabasis, now’s your chance. Review the book online here, then join an in-person discussion of the fantasy novel currently in development for a TV series. $7.18, RSVP here.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid Emergency Plan Workshop + Airplane! Screening @ Wythe Hotel, 7 p.m.: Be ready for anything! Join a skillshare all about emergency preparedness in NYC while learning tips about planning, building a kit and go bag, and more, plus enjoy a screening of Airplane! Bringing a laptop or tablet is recommended for making your emergency plan. Free, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Songs of Frank Sinatra @ Paulie Gee’s, 6:30 p.m.: Free, RSVP here.

’90s Grunge Flow @ New Love City, 7:30 p.m.: Trade the “Black Hole Sun” for a Black Hole Half Moon as you flow through your angst with a yoga class set to the best grunge of the 1990s for an hour and fifteen minutes. $20 for first timers, $35 class drop-in otherwise, sign up here.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

PS 31 Food Drive @ The Wonder Mart & Zoe’s Beauty: Final day to drop off donations.

Teens DIY: Gratitude Bracelets @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can make their own gratitude bracelets with beads based on what they’re thankful for. Free, no RSVP needed.

Collage Night: Gratitude Edition @ McCarren Parkhouse, 6:30 p.m.: Get crafty at a low-stakes night of creativity in a space to make a vision board, gratitude collage, and beyond. Supplies and prompts will be provided. $25, get tickets here.

TriviAmore @ Ray’s, 7:30 p.m.: If you’re single, part of the LGBTQ+ community, and have a competitive streak, try a new type of speed dating. TriviAmore combines dating with trivia to form deeper connections (and worst-case scenario, you could still walk away with a trivia win if not a love match). $28.52, register here.