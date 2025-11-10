Bar Nico (790 Grand St.) is bringing affordable Australian pub fare to Williamsburg.

The casual bar and restaurant, which took over the former Philomena’s space, had its grand opening last Wednesday, calling it “a not so soft launch,” as it has technically been serving customers for about two months.

Australian brothers Callum and Morgan Sigg opened Bar Nico alongside managing partner Justin Deering and Nati Rabinowitz, who are both North Brooklyn locals. Rabinowitz, especially, knows the local scene as a former bartender at Greenpoint’s now-closed Pencil Factory.

Bar Nico’s chicken parm. Photo: Bar Nico

Rabinowitz told Greenpointers that the foursome chose to open Bar Nico in Williamsburg because “the location was too good an opportunity to pass up.”

“In a world of rising rents and businesses being priced out, Callum and Morgan managed to secure a lease at a reasonable rate, on a block that is underserved. They then approached Justin about coming on the team to help run it, and I joined as a small partner as well, since there’s mutual trust and I live in the community,” Rabinowitz explained.

The interior of Bar Nico. Photo: Bar Nico

The Sigg brothers said that they hope Bar Nico will become “a neighborhood spot” where locals can stop by “for a bit of food, drinks and no pretension.”

They call Bar Nico “down to earth” and a place “where someone can come in for a good meal and couple drinks, and can still leave without having spent more than $30-35 including tip.”

One example they gave is a beer and a shot go for $8.

Steak frites at Bar Nico. Photo: Bar Nico

One of the most unique features of Bar Nico is that the kitchen turns out one to two dishes every day. There’s chicken parm on Wednesdays, steak frites on Thursdays, shrimp pasta on Fridays, steak sandwiches and burgers on Saturdays, and lasagna on Sundays. All dishes are $15 to $17.

Bar Nico is currently open Wednesday through Sunday and will soon be open Monday and Tuesday as well.