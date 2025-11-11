According to today’s frigid weather, winter has officially arrived.

Take advantage of the season with the return of Domino Park’s annual ice skating rink, which opened yesterday, November 10.

“SKATE at Domino Park, presented by Aerie, transforms Domino Square into a 7,000-square-foot ice rink and New York’s coolest wintertime destination, with the best skating views in the city overlooking the East River and Manhattan skyline,” a press release reads.

Skaters can expect an upcoming line up of fun holiday-themed events and live performances. And new this year, SKATE is now offering birthday party packages.

The rink is open daily, from Monday through Thursday, 2:30 – 9 pm, and weekends from 10:30 am – 9 pm. The rink will remain open from now through February 22.

Reservations are not required, though they are encouraged as times can sell out. And in an added bonus, the rink “will feature half-price skating on Wednesday and Thursday nights for Verizon customers and New York City residents.”