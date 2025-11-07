Good afternoon, Greenpointers

With Halloweekend, the NYC Marathon, and citywide elections, last week was a busy one for Greenpoint and Williamsburg!

As the earlier primary suggested, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani easily captured the vote in the neighborhood. What might this mean for the North Brooklyn area? Find out here.

With inflation, Trump administration tariffs, and rents consistently increasing, restaurant owners told Greenpointers that it’s more challenging—and costlier—to run a restaurant than ever.

Some places are finding ways to make it work. Boon Thai celebrates ten years of serving authentic Thai classics in Greenpoint. Pan Pan Vino Vino has rebranded again, this time reopening as Falansai, a Vietnamese spot formerly located in Bushwick. Another omakase spot has opened in Williamsburg.

Green Asphalt agreed to cease operations if it fails to double the height of its emissions stack by December 11.

A fire at a Huron Street apartment building left one person injured. A new art show at Franklin Point explores themes of bodily autonomy and surveillance. Like a phoenix from the ashes, Avant Gardner is looking to turn a new leaf (with a new name).

A chili cook-off, speed dating, and dance classes are just some of the options available to you this week.

In and around North Brooklyn

All that remediation at 29 Clay Street, just to end up with a condo building with a pet spa.

A local store says a crucial manufacturer abruptly severed ties with them, leaving hundreds of customers waiting months for a sofa.

Police are looking for a man who raped a 12-year-old in East Williamsburg.