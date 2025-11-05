An art show has debuted at Greenpoint’s newest commercial development, Franklin Point.

“soft weapons” (subtitled “Keep Your Fucking Hands Off My Body) commenced on October 18 and will run until November 22, curated by Cassandra Neyenesch and Lydia Nobles.

The show “is a 29-person group exhibition exploring how the politicized body, collective memory, and intimate relations operate as counterforces to surveillance, suppression, and systemic violence,” according to a press release.

KAPOW, a small gallery space, sponsors the show.

The new show helps kick off Franklin Point’s upcoming offerings. The development recently hosted the Zum Schneider Oktoberfest pop-up and will soon begin leasing to commercial tenants.

Participating artists include: Mary Enoch Elizabeth Baxter, Autumn Breon, Jo Shane and Shiloh Blue, Wildcat Ebony Brown, Airco Caravan, Debra Cartwright, Lena Chen, Christen Clifford, Aaron Cobbett, Courtney Cone, Chris Cortez, Morgan Cousins, Ayanna Dozier, catherine fenton bernath (cfb), Pri the Honeydark, Abreale Hopkins, Aneesa Julmice, Darryl LaVare, Bo Lee, Aullar Mateo, Anna Ting Möller, Jasmine Murrell, Lydia Nobles, Viva Ruiz, Aliza Shvarts, Christl Stringer, Thank God for Abortion, Judith Vivell, Annu Yadav.