A fire broke out this morning at a four-story apartment building at 155 Huron Street.

News 12 reports that, “according to the FDNY, the call came in around 6:32 a.m. for a fire on the first floor of the building near Manhattan Avenue.”

“About 12 units — roughly 60 firefighters and EMS personnel — responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control just before 7:30 a.m.,” the report continued.

One person was injured and taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital–Cornell.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.