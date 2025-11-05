The results are in, and the city has a new mayor!

Zohran Mamdani won last night with 50.4% of the current vote tallies. Andrew Cuomo earned 41.6% and Curtis Sliwa took 7.1%.

As the primary results suggested, Mamdani overwhelmingly captured the vote in the North Brooklyn area. He earned 77% of the vote in Greenpoint, 61% in Williamsburg, and 82% in both East Williamsburg and Bushwick. His focus on affordability largely resonated with voters in an area burdened by exorbitant rents and luxury buildings dominating the housing market (and whose developers worked to elect Cuomo or Eric Adams).

That support was on display this weekend, as Mamdani weaved his way through the area’s local nightlife for Halloweekend and stopped by the Greenpoint leg of the marathon on Sunday.

Scenes from the NYC Marathon on November 2.

The now mayor-elect also visited McGuinness Boulevard in August amid the alleged Broadway Stages bribery scandal and pledged to fully implement the redesign if elected.

As for other races, City Council members Lincoln Restler and Jennifer Gutiérrez will continue to serve the area, both running unopposed.