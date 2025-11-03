Greenpoint’s Boon Thai (681 Manhattan Ave.) has served authentic Thai food to the neighborhood for over a decade. The restaurant offers a “taste of Thai cuisine with a sprinkle of Brooklyn creativity” according to the current owner, Chef Mars.

Boon Thai first opened in September 2015, and Chef Mars began working there in 2016 as a sous chef. In 2024, the restaurant’s original owners decided to retire, and Chef Mars volunteered to take over management and oversee the remodeling of the restaurant.

Chef Mars told Greenpointers that she learned “a great deal” from the original owners who “shared a strong passion for cooking.” Chef Mars’ goal has been to “preserve their vision while continuing to grow the Boon Thai community.”

Boon Thai’s clam soup. Photo: Boon Thai

Boon Thai’s menu offers some interesting small bites to start like their Bangkok guacamole with peanut, avocado, and lime dressing served with nacho chips. The selection of starters also includes watermelon salad, Thai-style spicy fried chicken wings, and curry pudding with ground chicken, vegetables, egg, coconut milk, and spicy curry paste.

The menu continues with a large selection of soups and salads. There’s shrimp wonton soup, clam soup, and tom yum soup with lemongrass, galanga, onion, kaffir lime leaves, and chili paste.

Boon Thai’s signature salad has romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrot, fried tofu and avocado with spicy peanut dressing. Another option is the crispy duck salad with red onion, mint, scallion, tomato, carrot, cashew nut, pineapple, and chili paste with sweet and sour dressing.

Boon Thai’s tamarind duck. Photo: Boon Thai

Boon Thai’s menu next offers a section of “classic choices” with crab rangoon, spring rolls, dumplings, coconut shrimp, chicken satay, and chive pancakes.

The “signature menu” includes “bold, authentic dishes” like the creamy duck udon with bell pepper, basil, pineapple, mayo, and coconut milk; the spicy clams with bell pepper and basil served with jasmine rice; and the duck noodle soup with thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, and Chinese broccoli, plus a section dedicated to vegetarian dishes.

Finally, the menu offers a section of dishes “handpicked by the chef.” This includes Thai stir fry with minced chicken, bell pepper, basil, and fried egg or with crispy pork belly, Chinese broccoli, and fried egg. There’s also crab fried rice, crispy sesame chicken, and tamarind duck.

For dessert, there’s mango with sticky rice, pandan custard toast, cheesecake, coconut ice cream bread, and Nutella hot chocolate.

One of Boon Thai’s signature mocktails. Photo: Boon Thai

Boon Thai’s beverage selections include beer, cocktails, lemonades, juices, and Thai iced tea and iced coffee, plus a “signature mocktail’” menu with drinks like the Not Easy Bring Green with lemon juice, cream soda syrup, and pineapple juice.

Boon Thai offers a lunch special for $14 on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It includes choice of main dish like pad Thai or green curry with any protein, plus choice of a side dish like dumplings or chicken wings.

Boon Thai is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.