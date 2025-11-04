Green Asphalt, a Long Island City plant whose emissions have disturbed Greenpoint and Blissville, has agreed to shut down if they fall short of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) deadline to double its stack.

“Green Asphalt is actively working on plans to double the height of its smokestack to reduce the concentration of emissions released at ground level,” City Council Member Lincoln Restler shared in a recent email to constituents.

“Upon completion of construction, the plant is required to test the emissions from the new stack and obtain compliance with five state regulations related to asphalt plant operations. All testing protocols must be approved by DEC and we have requested that the State Health Department review and approve the contaminant testing plan.”

Green Asphalt has until December 11 to meet the deadline.

The fumes from Green Asphalt, as seen in Greenpoint. Image courtesy of Joseph Cascio.

It’s welcome news for community members who have been affected by the acrid odor, dust, and fumes emitted by Green Asphalt. After years of complaints, the DEC announced in June that it would give Green Asphalt until the end of the year to meet several compliance deadlines (the first of which occurred in September, which Green Asphalt told us at the time it was on track to meet).

Elected officials hosted a town hall in September, joined by representatives from both the DEC and Green Asphalt. The DEC revealed that it had fined Green Asphalt $124,000 for failing to submit air quality monitoring data over the past few years. Green Asphalt tried to assuage the crowd that nothing in its emissions should cause any harm, but residents remained unconvinced, citing health issues such as headaches, dizziness, and breathing problems.

Since September’s meeting, many residents say they have not noticed any major improvements (in fact, some say the pollution has gotten worse.)

Whatever happens, Greenpointers will share updates as we learn more.