Greenpoint’s Pan Pan Vino Vino has joined forces with Bushwick’s Falansai to reinvent the space at 120 Norman Avenue.

Pan Pan Vino Vino’s Michelle Lobo told Greenpointers that she and her team “joined forces” with Falansai’s Chef Eric Tran to bring Falansai to Pan Pan. After a week of minor renovations, 120 Norman Avenue reopened yesterday as Falansai, with a “new name,” but the “same vibes.”

Lobo confirmed that the new Falansai location will follow the same concept as Pan Pan Vino Vino. It will be a bakery by day with the “same Pan Pan crew” and a wine bar by night, but with Vietnamese and Mexican twists, influenced by Chef Tran’s heritage.

Bakery selections from Pan Pan Vino Vino. Photo: Pan Pan Vino Vino

The daytime menu will stay the same “for the moment” according to Lobo, but new additions are coming soon as Chef Tran looks to add on some more Vietnamese and Mexican flavors.

Dinner service starts on Wednesday, November 5, with a new menu and wine list. It will be entirely Chef Tran’s existing Falansai concept and his sole focus, as he closed Falansai’s Bushwick location.

Selections from Falansai’s Super Dac Biet menu. Photo: Falansai

Falansai’s tight nightly menu offers six a la carte dishes and two fixed menus. The first fixed menu, priced at $88 a person, is called “Super Dac Biet.” It is five courses, filled with seasonal ingredients, and is influenced by Chef Tran’s Vietnamese-Mexican heritage.

The second fixed menu is the three-course “Dac Biet,” priced at $58 per person. It starts with shrimp cake lettuce wraps and curry chicken toasadas, followed by Berkshire pork shoulder and a lemongrass meatball. Dessert is the chef’s choice. Full table participation is required for both set menus.

Falansai’s Berkshire pork shoulder. Photo: Falansai

Falansai’s a la carte offerings include lettuce cups with yellowfin tuna and lump crab, lemongrass pork skewers with pickles, banh mi tostadas with barbecue duck, honey glazed flank steak with bone marrow, spicy green curry with vegetables or ginger chicken, and roasted Berkshire pork with rice and tortillas.

The bakery will be open Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday noon – 3 p.m. Dinner service will be offered Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday 5 p.m. – midnight.